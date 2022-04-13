Itemizer-Observer
Development of a 5.66-acre, 21-lot subdivision in the Edwards Addition was approved by the Monmouth City Council on April 5.
It is phase 9 of the addition and is in the southeastern part of the city near Ash Creek Drive East and Edwards Road South.
The agreement calls for the owner, Euterpe, Inc., and the developer, Olsen Design and Development, Inc., to complete construction by Nov. 7. They are limited to 30 dwellings before dedicating the required fire access easement for phase 9.
They are required to post a performance bond of $117,020 or other security acceptable to the city to cover the cost of completing the required improvements.
Upon completion of construction improvements and city acceptance of the improvements, the owner and developer are required to post a warranty bond estimated at $147,640.50.
The council also heard a presentation by Kate Schwarzler of Independence, executive director of Indy Idea Hub, discuss the non-profit organization’s entrepreneurial support of Polk County. Its current projects are:
Growing Rural Oregon, which helps identify areas of opportunities and is funded through the Ford Family Foundation.
Rural Opportunity Initiative, which assesses the health of current businesses and connects them to needed resources. It is funded through Business Oregon.
Remote Work Experience, which provides digital skilling education and practical experience to community members and is in partnership with Willamette Workforce Partnership.
Business Oregon Technical Assistance, which is led by Rural Development Initiatives to provide culturally specific assistance, focusing on Latinx and tribal small businesses. Foundry, Bohemia Food Hub, and Warm Springs Community Action Team are partners with Indy Idea Hub for this program, which is funded by Business Oregon.
Food Business Training, in which Rural Development Initiatives and Indy Kitchen are partners, provides training for the Latinx community in starting food-based businesses. Funding is through the Oregon Community Foundation.
In other business, the council approved the application of Alice Rudersdorf to serve on the Historic Commission.
Councilor Carol McKiel reported that the April 2 Arbor Day project, in which elementary school students planted seedlings, was a success.
