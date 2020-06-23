Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council approved 5 percent increases in water and electric rates on June 16.
Councilor Laurel Sharmer voted no on both resolutions.
The last water rate increase was two years ago.
“The city recently concluded a water rate study using the Galardi Rothstein Group to help ensure the ongoing fiscal health of the water fund in consideration of significant upcoming capital projects critical to the city’s water supply,” Janet Chenard, finance director told council in a memo.
The recommended “relatively small rate increase, would serve us better to have appropriate fiscal reserves as well as to do the very necessary capital construction work that we need to do and to keep pace with inflation for our operational costs,” she said.
The 5 percent increase on water rates will result in approximately $2.35 more a per month, per average household, she said.
Councilor Jon Carey asked for an update on the water master plan.
Interim City Manager Chad Olsen said Public Works Director Russ Cooper is currently reviewing the plan, and it should be available for council within the next two regular sessions.
Monmouth Power & Light customers have seen two rate decreases in the last decade, and a 5 percent increase in 2018.
A rate review study was approved for this fiscal year to determine future rate increases, Chenard said in a memo to council.
The 5 percent increase is expected to result in an approximate increase of $3.56 per household.
