MONMOUTH — Monmouth voters will be asked for $3 million on the May 18, 2021 ballot to support construction of a new $9 million city hall.

“It’s difficult, extremely difficult, to ask for money right now,” Mayor Cec Koontz said before city councilors unanimously approved the ballot measure at their Dec. 15 meeting.

Koontz said delaying the project until the economy improves only creates more problems.

“Not only will costs go up, but we hasten the chances that what we do have will become completely unusable, and then we would be in a much worse condition,” she said.

Finance Director Janet Chenard said the proposed 30-year bond would cost Monmouth property owners 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. With the average home in Monmouth worth approximately $200,000, that tax rate represents $38 per year.

If the bond was paid off in 20 years, Chenard said, taxpayers would face a bigger bite of 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — or $54 per year.

“One of the advantages of doing a 30-year bond is that it spreads it out over time,” she said. “It does cost more in total interest. However, in theory, then everyone gets a chance over the next 30 years to pay for it. So people will come and go, and people who will benefit from it may not be the same people this year as in 30 years.”

Beyond the $3 million provided by taxpayers, the new city hall would be financed by $2.4 million in city reserves and another $3.7 million in urban renewal funds.

“The prudence with which this request is made certainly reflects Monmouth’s history as being fiscally responsible and careful,” Koontz said.

Calling the funding strategy a “three-legged stool,” she added it would “certainly be unimaginable to me that we would be able to go forth and get a safe, secure, accessible city hall that could become a real beauty spot in downtown by only asking for, basically, a $3 million bond.”

Councilor Jon Carey said expressed concern that the bond would be limited to $3 million, which may not account for unforeseen circumstances.

“I hate to be caught woefully short,” he said.

The council’s decision to place the proposed bond measure on the ballot sets in motion a legal process. Once the precise wording of the ballot measure is drafted and posted, critics will have seven days to file objections. Chenard said people for and against the proposal can then launch their respective campaigns.

A legal notice is scheduled to be posted in this week’s Itemizer-Observer with the precise language for the ballot measure. The deadline for objections would be Monday, Jan. 4.

City hall staff must remain strictly neutral, City Manager Marty Wine said, and provide people with only factual information about the ballot measure. All campaigns in support of the new city hall must be developed outside of city government, she said.

Monmouth’s current city hall was built in 1929. Chenard said the building has deteriorated to such an extent that it is a threat to its occupants — both employees and customers — from potential earthquakes, electrical wiring fires, mechanical or plumbing failures and black mold infestation from continuous storm water infiltration, as well as having very poor accessibility for disabled community members.

Councilor Christopher Lopez noted a new city hall has been on the city’s do-list for 40 years.

“There are a lot of things going on now in the world and in our community, but if we wait for the perfect time, we’ll be waiting another four decades and then still waiting beyond that,” he said.