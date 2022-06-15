Itemizer-Observer
An update to a 15-year-old fee schedule for community development services was approved by the Monmouth City Council on June 7.
Also approved were stricter location requirements for recreational facilities and a wildfire mitigation plan.
Regarding fees, City Manager Marty Wine told the council that Suzanne Dufner, community and economic development director, had directed city staff to review the 2008 fee schedule and recommend updates. Wine said the recommendations reflected average costs of processing planning applications and services. She added that staff reviewed the fees of similar-sized cities in Oregon to keep Monmouth in line. The fee schedule follows.
- Annexation of 1 acre or less: $750
- Annexation of more than 1 acre: $1,080
- Comprehensive plan amendment: $1,080
- Conditional use permit: $700
- Design review, new building, square footing under 15,000 square feet: $650
- Design review, new building, square footage 15,000 square feet or more: $1,000
- Floodplain development permit: $500
- Historic resource review, alteration permit or landmark demolition permit, $300
- Historic resource review, landmark demolition permit or withdrawal of landmark designation, $400
- Home occupation permit: $250
- Land use verification: $100 with zoning confirmation letter
- Lot line adjustment: $250
- Major partition: $700
- Minor partition: $500
- Major variance: $650
- Minor variance: $300
- Manufactured home or recreational vehicle park: $1,500 plus $30 per lot
- Modification of approved decision: Half of original application fee.
The council vote was split 3-3, with Mayor Cecilia Koontz breaking the tie vote in favor. Councilor Jon Carey said he had voted against the plan because he considered it wrongly based on consumer price index elements.
On the matter of requirements for recreational marijuana facilities, the council approved a Planning Commission recommendation that all retail sales facilities be at least 1,000 feet apart, the distance being determined by straight line measurement from the nearest part of one building to the nearest part of another.
A retail sales facility also must be at least 250 feet from a public library, public park, public playground, public recreational facility, or public athletic field.
The wildfire mitigation plan was required of all cities in the state by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. Mike Gregory, acting power and light director, told the council Monmouth is in one of the safest areas in the state.
Mitigation strategies are to minimize the source of the ignition while reducing or at least managing the fuel (vegetation) for higher-risk areas, to react quickly when electrical faults or fires occur, and evaluate and update the plan periodically.
Koontz announced that two Planning Commission members have decided not to return and that volunteers were needed for the Tree Advisory Board, which had openings and no quorum.
She also said that a Central High School student, Aaron Hayes, was organizing a chess club, with teams scheduled to play in Main Street Park. The season will start in July, with teams playing from noon to 2 p.m.
Following the regular council meeting, the council reconvened as the Urban Renewal Agency to decide on a façade grant application from the Limitless Ministries Church for $5,000 to enhance the landscaping of the property and improve accessibility to the basement.
Councilor Carol McKiel, noting the Christian orientation of the church, asked whether there was a religious focus. City Attorney Lane Shetterly, who is Jewish, said it was not a matter of who is the clientele but who is using the building. Carey noted that the issue was nonsectarian. McKiel moved for adoption, and the motion passed.
