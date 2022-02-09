Itemizer-Observer
Possible adjustment to Monmouth’s marijuana dispensary policy was the most-discussed item at the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.
During the five years that Monmouth has allowed recreational pot dispensaries, four have been located in the city. Three are in the commercial highway zone and one in the Main Street district.
A dispensary can be a wholesale sales facility, a retail sales facility, a production and processing facility, or a testing laboratory.
After an inquiry about locating a fifth dispensary, city staff met with the council at a work session to discuss whether the current regulations are adequate. Specifically, staff asked whether the council wanted to change the zones for locating facilities or require minimum distances between facilities.
Councilor John Oberst noted that the location policy on Main Street is the same as that for alcoholic beverages. Councilor Christopher Lopez said the council has been requiring that dispensaries be at least five blocks apart.
Suzanne Dufner, community and economic development director, noted that there are certain restrictions regarding fire but that they could be changed.
City Attorney Lane Shetterly said that as a rule, a non-conforming change can continue but not become more non-conforming.
Councilor Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros asked whether any ordinance set a maximum number of dispensaries in Monmouth. Dufner said there was no numerical limit per se. Mayor Cecilia Koontz raised the possibility of setting a commercial retail limit now that Ash Creek Station is underway.
In other business, Finance Director Janet Chenard gave a mostly positive financial and investment report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. Under the general fund, property tax revenue, state shared revenues, franchise fees, and departmental expenditures were listed as positive. Fines and forfeitures were marked “watch.”
The positive rating went to all special revenue governmental funds: building, street, tourism, MINET, and urban renewal.
For proprietary (enterprise and internal service) funds, sewer, water, and stormwater; power and light; and system development charge were reported positive. The gas fund was labeled “watch.”
The council approved appointments of Steve Milligan and Darin Silbernagel to the budget committee.
Councilor Jon Carey reported that the Planning Commission had approved a smaller welcoming sign to the city than originally planned.
