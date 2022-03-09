Itemizer-Observer
Possible regulation changes for recreational marijuana facilities were referred to the Monmouth Planning Commission by the City Council on March 1.
The issue, involving location and spacing of retail facilities, was raised at a Feb. 1 council work session. City staff has collected information on pot regulations in eight Oregon cities of comparable size.
Two of the cities, Baker City and Fairview, prohibit marijuana facilities. The six others allow facilities in commercial and/or industrial zones. Lincoln City, Molalla, Prineville and Silverton require that dispensaries be at least 1,000 feet apart.
Independence and Prineville have spacing standards from public community facilities such as parks, libraries and recreation facilities. Lincoln City, like Monmouth, limits operation hours. Lincoln City, Prineville and Silverton have standards for product visibility to the public.
Independence limits a floor area to less than 10,000 square feet. Prineville does not allow retail dispensaries in commercial zones.
The remaining city, Cottage Grove, specifies that dispensaries be in central business, community commercial, central tourist or commercial tourist limited zones. Processing is limited to its industrial zones.
For Monmouth dispensaries since 2017, police have reported 72 responses from 221 Main St. E, 20 from 593 Jackson St. E, 16 from 142 Pacific Highway N and 27 from 210 Pacific Highway S.
Councilors John Oberst, Carol McKiel and Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros expressed concern with proliferation and urged a 1,000-foot spacing requirement.
In other business, the council approved first and second readings of a proposal to allow four non-residents to the Senior Advisory Board. It has been noted that 40% of the Senior Center users live outside the city. Councilor Jon Carey noted at a previous meeting that with four non-residents on the board, a quorum could include four non-residents. He has suggested that a 6-3 split be required.
The matter will be taken up at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The council approved a $15,000 grant from the Monmouth Urban Renewal Agency, which is composed of council members, toward placing a sign at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center Office at 355 Pacific Ave. N. Additional funding for the $38,115 sign is coming from the city of Independence, Western Oregon University, the Chamber and business tenants.
Also approved was an update of library policies, adjusting fees and discontinuing late-return fines.
Liquor license renewals were approved for Circle K, Casa Burrito, Bi-Mart, Craft Bar West, Crush Wine Bar and Tasting Room, Grain Station Monmouth, Jack’s Pub, Momiji Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Monmouth Market, Neighborhood Market, Neighborhood Market No. 2, Petals & Vines, Rookie’s Sports Bar, Roth’s Fresh Market, Sing Fat Restaurant, The Sippery, Western Oregon University, Yeasty Beasty and Dry Town Tap Station.
