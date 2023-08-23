Highway 22

In addition to current projects on Highways 22 and 99W, ODOT proposed plans and potential designs for a five-mile project for Highway 22 between Rickreall and Doaks Ferry roads. The project is unfunded, but the public is hearing the details this summer.

Get used to construction on Highways 99W, 51 and 22, Monmouth-area commuters. While a turning lane at Orrs Corner Road nears completion, ODOT estimates construction on the Highway 99W roundabout at Clow Corner Road to continue through next summer. Construction on another roundabout on Highway 22 at Kings Valley and Perrydale Road begins in 2025. And a third project is in the offing.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials and Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst visited the Monmouth City Council this month to promote a five-mile Highway 22 project aimed at increasing traffic safety between Rickreall Road and Doaks Ferry Road. Armed with decades of crash statistics in that area, officials have combined several projects into a large one that could potentially add roundabouts at Highway 51, bypass roads and, hopefully, save lives. The construction aims to improve safety in the area that Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz called “The Highway of Death.”

