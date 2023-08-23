Get used to construction on Highways 99W, 51 and 22, Monmouth-area commuters. While a turning lane at Orrs Corner Road nears completion, ODOT estimates construction on the Highway 99W roundabout at Clow Corner Road to continue through next summer. Construction on another roundabout on Highway 22 at Kings Valley and Perrydale Road begins in 2025. And a third project is in the offing.
Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials and Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst visited the Monmouth City Council this month to promote a five-mile Highway 22 project aimed at increasing traffic safety between Rickreall Road and Doaks Ferry Road. Armed with decades of crash statistics in that area, officials have combined several projects into a large one that could potentially add roundabouts at Highway 51, bypass roads and, hopefully, save lives. The construction aims to improve safety in the area that Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz called “The Highway of Death.”
Approximately $8 million is available to design and plan the project. Officials presented preliminary plans to the Monmouth City Council Aug. 15, and in July at a public event attended by more than 200 people. Construction for the five-mile project is not yet funded, but ODOT officials told the Monmouth City Council that its planners are now applying public preferences to design options. Once options are narrowed, ODOT and other agencies will begin “chasing funding,” Mordhorst said.
If the project is funded and proceeds as planned, construction may not begin for 10 years, according to the timeline presented to the Monmouth Council.
Meanwhile, the Polk County highway projects that have been funded are:
Highway 99W at Orrs Corner Road, adding a turning lane, potentially could be finished this month, depending on the weather, according to David House, ODOT spokesman.
Highway 99W at Clow Corner Road, creating a roundabout, is under construction now and will take “multiple summers,” House said, but may be finished by the end of next year.
Highway 22 at Kings Valley Highway (223) and Perrydale Road would add a roundabout at Kings Valley to include Smithfield and Colville Roads. The project would also remove the Perrydale Road entrance to westbound Highway 22, re-aligning it with the roundabout. The $11.4 million project is designed and funded, and due for construction in 2025, with an eye to completion the following year.
In other business at the Aug. 15 meeting, the Monmouth City Council approved a list of four substitute municipal judges who would serve in Judge Tom McCann’s place if he couldn’t be present. McCann, Monmouth’s Municipal Judge since 2003, provided the list of attorneys who are available to serve in his place if the need arises: Melissa Parker and Jeff Jorgensen, Salem-area attorneys who are part of a consortium that specializes in child custody cases; Jonathan Clark, who also serves as judge for the city of Dallas, and Stan Butterfield, who is Independence’s municipal judge.
(Trammart News & Publishing is solely responsible for the content provided.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.