Itemizer-Observer
In their meeting on Feb. 21, the Monmouth City Council dedicated most of the time to a work session focused on revising the city’s outdated noise ordinance. City Manager Marty Wine led the council through the discussion, while City Attorney Lane Shetterly and Police Chief Isaiah Haines were present to advise.
A primary aim of the noise ordinance revision is to avoid or mitigate conflicts between local community events based on noise, via an updated permit process. The council discussed some preceding issues, mainly involving outdoor theater events (such as the Apple Box Children’s Theater) in or near downtown being effectively drowned out by simultaneous nearby amplified music events.
Another goal of the code update is to modernize some of the language: References to steam engines, automatic pianos, phonographs, gramophones and Victrolas are likely to be removed. The existing code also refers to the city recorder multiple times as “he” – Monmouth’s current recorder, Phyllis Bollman, is a woman. So are City Manager Wine and Mayor Cec Koontz.
City staff will continue to work on the noise ordinance update, and the topic will be revisited in a future council meeting. The next council meeting is 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Senior/Community Center, and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.
In other council action:
Public Works Operations Manager Mark Landau presented a recommendation regarding the addition of trolley stops to two locations. There will be eight stops in total on the trolley’s route, but six are existing Cherriots bus stops, and do not require any significant modification. The recommendation presented was for the other two to be created, which will necessitate the removal of four parking spaces in total. One location is Jackson Street West and Monmouth Avenue North, and the other is Main Street West and Warren Street South.
Wine advised that an ODOT permit process the cities of Monmouth and Independence had recently completed for the trolley required them to consult with some of the businesses potentially impacted by the loss of parking, and that all of them were in favor of the change. The council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution. A start date for the trolley service has not yet been announced.
Early in the meeting, the council discussed the OLCC license renewal applications of several existing businesses. Sargeant Michael Strack of the Monmouth Police Department presented a report on some of the contacts with law enforcement and services provided at the establishements applying for renewal.
Most of the applying establishments had few or zero such contacts. Jack’s Pub & Lotto was the exception, and Strack detailed incidents regarding emotionally disturbed persons, “trespasses” (in this context, when a person has been asked to leave an establishment and refuses), and a number of instances of driving under the influence.
When councilor Carol McKiel inquired with the sergeant about OLCC regulations around over-serving, Strack was clear that while they had received calls regarding people being overly intoxicated at Jack’s Pub, they had not at any point proven that the pub had violated OLCC regulations around over-serving.
Councilor Chris Lopez asked about noise complaints, and Strack stated that noise complaints were not inlcuded in this report, as they did not pertain directly to the OLCC recommendation process at hand. The council voted unanimously to recommend all establishments to OLCC for approval.
The last major item on the agenda was an update on city hall construction, wherein Wine provided a new estimate of October 2023 for the project’s completion. She explained the current cost projections, which sit around 10% higher than their starting point and now leaves a gap in the funding.
The brief presentation explained some of the contributing factors: The project accounted for a 3.5% escalation in construction costs over its duration, but the increase in material and other costs nationwide may make the final escalation figure double or triple that. The initial project budget had also failed to account for some of the early design expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.