MONMOUTH — Easier setback requirements in the low-density residential zone were approved by the Monmouth City Council Aug. 3.

New setback minimums are 15 feet for front and rear yards, five feet for side yards not adjoining streets and 10 feet for side yards adjoining streets.

The vote for the setback requirement change was unanimous. Councilor Carol McKiel, who at the July 20 meeting had expressed reservations, said people had convinced her that excessive density would not result.

Also approved was renewal of a franchise agreement with Spectrum-Charter Communications. The previous 10-year agreement had expired in 2018, and the city and Spectrum-Charter agreed in 2019 to all but one of the terms for a new one. The issue involved a fee the cable television service would charge for two public, education and government (PEG) channels. The city wanted to pass on to subscribers a PEG fee equivalent to what MINET requires, $1 per subscriber per month.

The new agreement does not provide for a PEG channel. Councilor Jon Carey cast the only negative vote, saying he wanted the agreement to provide for a PEG channel if the number of subscribers reached a specified level.

The first reading of a proposal to vacate a 60-foot-wide, unimproved section of Alberta Avenue between Sacre Lane North and Powell Street East was approved. Passage would give the city a permanent easement for protection of public utility services.

The council also authorized City Manager Marty Wine to write a letter to the Monmouth Business Association (MBA), supporting its application to join the Oregon Main Street Program, which collaborates with communities to develop revitalization strategies. The MBA would join the program at the “Exploring Downtown” level, which would show support of local government, commit to being an inclusive organization and have a cohesive core of historic or older commercial or mixed-use buildings.

In other business, the council heard presentations by Jamie Gatewood, education and outreach coordinator for the Oregon Fair Housing Council, on the activities of the council, and Ellen Osborn, chair of the Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission, promoting the commission.