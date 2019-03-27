MONMOUTH — Monmouth city staff will prepare an ordinance for accessory dwelling units.

Suzanne Dufner, community development director, presented to the council on March 19 a legislative amendment that included ADUs, vacation rentals and street trees. After a lengthy discussion, councilors requested the issues be addressed separately.

The council first discussed the proposed amendments during a Dec. 5 work session.

The changes regarding the accessory dwelling unit standards are intended to comply with Oregon Senate Bill 1051, which was passed during the last legislative session.

“There’s a requirement that cities allow accessory dwelling units where single-family residential units are allowed,” Dufner said.

The Department of Land Conservation & Development released recommended guidelines on how to implement the senate bill.

The city proposed changes based on those recommendations, Dufner said.

The change removes the existing city code requirement that the primary or accessory dwelling be owner-occupied. That requirement could be seen as a barrier and also be difficult to enforce, Dufner said.

Monmouth property owner and realtor Holly Tangeman spoke during citizens comments.

She was concerned about including language that would set standards for the products used in constructing accessory dwellings.

“I believe (it) is going to be essential so that we don’t have schlocky stuff built and I know a lot of our existing primary residences are older,” Tangeman said.

Shetterly said the city code doesn’t have stringent standards for building materials.

“I would be concerned that to create standards that apply only to ADUs that are more stringent than would apply to our building requirements now could be seen as a barrier to an ADU,” Shetterly said.

Regarding property tax, building permits go the assessor’s office, Dufner said.

“There could be additional tax revenue that’s generated as a result of that,” she said.

Councilor Byron Shinkle said his biggest concern is that he thought he “was living in a single-family low-density neighborhood and then all of a sudden, I’m surrounded by duplexes.”

Dufner said from the other point of view, the ADU could be used for an aging relative who is not able to take care of herself, but not ready or doesn’t want to go to a nursing home.

“This would be another opportunity for that person to have some independence and still live by the caretaker,” Dufner said. Aside from helping a family member, not everyone can afford a single-family detached dwelling, she added, “or even the three-bedroom apartment, so that’s kind of where the need issue comes up. It’s always tricky to balance that.”