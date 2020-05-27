Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth budget committee approved on May 14 a $38.2 million dollar budget that will go before City Council on June 2.
Interim city manager Chad Olsen in his budget message said he anticipates the city seeing some impact of the coronavirus pandemic through the first half of the year related to tourism lodging dollars and gas tax revenues.
“I’m not saying those are significant dollar impacts, but there will be some impacts that will result through at least the first half of the fiscal year, so between July 1 and Dec. 30,” Olsen said. “One of the upcoming challenges is there’s going to be an effort to balance capital spending, related to capital projects, capital equipment versus the desire to keep utility rates low.”
The city is doing a rate analysis for the water fund and plans rate analyses for the sewer and Power & Light funds next year.
Budget items are in line with priorities councilors identified in goal setting sessions earlier in the year, Olsen said.
“While not many specifics have been established to underpin these priorities, some monies have been added or earmarked in various city funds to ensure these initiatives begin to get some focus in fiscal year 2021 and will be built on in future years,” Olsen said.
The police department’s presented budget includes the replacement of two vehicles and a cost of living adjustment.
“I will point out that the police officer position is funded through existing resources, so under the budget,” Olsen said. “There’s an additional personnel, but not an increase in resource requirement per se.”
The budget committee approved the budget as presented with the exception of the addition of a police officer.
The library budget has an increase for an employee to go from 17 hours per week to 20, and money to cover up to 100 hours per year to cover staff absences.
The senior center budget includes funds to restore the director’s hours to 35 per week from 30.
The community development department budgeted for one full-time employee for two years that would focus on economic development.
The public works department budgeted for a water distribution specialist and a storm water utility technician. The technician position would start on Jan. 1 and is subject to a storm water utility fee being enacted by council to support added programming and compliance.
There is not sewer fund rate increase for next year, but there will be a rate analysis.
Last year the water fund did not have a rate increase. This year, the department is proposing 5 percent increase.
Olsen said some cost drivers are related to cost of living increases.
There are three different bargaining units: Monmouth Police Officers Association (2.17 percent increase); IBEW, which Power & Light and public works staff belong (2 percent); non-represented staff (2.9 percent, based on the consumer price index).
The full budget is available on the city’s website and a PDF will be provided with the online version of this story at Polkio.com.
