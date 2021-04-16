Update: Cleanup of the gas spill at the 76 Station at Main Street and Pacific Highway in Monmouth switched to a 24-hour schedule Thursday night in order to reopen the streets as soon as possible.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Dylan Darling said investigators have now determined up to 14,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from the station's underground tank. Darling explained that even though the tank only holds 12,000 gallons, investigators surmise the leak actually occurred last month and continued to leak as the tank was refilled into April.

Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — West bound Main Street off Pacific Highway remains closed this week as crews continue cleanup efforts stemming from a gasoline leak from a tank beneath the 76 Station discovered last Wednesday.

Monmouth City Manager Marty Wine said the Polk County Fire District No. 1 received a report of a smell of gasoline in several buildings near the corner of Main Street and Highway 99 in Monmouth on April 2.

Monmouth Public Works noticed a petroleum product entering its wastewater treatment facility April 5 and began the process of identifying the source of the leak.

Enlisting the aid of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, investigators discovered a failure in the piping of an underground tank at the 76 Gas Station had caused a discharge of about 2,500 gallons of its 12,000-gallon capacity of gasoline into nearby groundwater, including the city’s sewer system.

Wine said the spill was quickly contained and the city took immediate measures to clean up leak into the sewer system.

The 76 Station, owned by Northwest Dealerco Holdings LLC out of California, hired NWFF Environmental to perform the cleanup. The DEQ is overseeing the operation.

DEQ spokesman Dylan Darling said the investigation to what caused the leak in the tank, which was installed in 1989, is ongoing.

“To stop the leak, we turned off power to the pump that draws from the underground tank. The tank still holds fuel, but the gasoline is no longer leaking. The tank’s piping will be repaired,” Darling said.

He explained the cleanup involves digging to find where fuel has spread into the groundwater. As some fuel spread into the city’s sewer system, Darling said DEQ is currently trying to eliminate any impact to the sewer.

“DEQ and the cleanup contractor are also monitoring air near the spill for gasoline vapors, both outside and inside nearby buildings,” he added.

The Department of Environmental Quality set up a blog last week (https://bit.ly/3dcO0Iw) updating their progress on the cleanup efforts. As of April 9, their air monitoring indicated that gasoline vapor was decreasing in the sewer.

Darling said cleaning up a spill such as this involves heavy equipment and lane or road closures.

“We are asking people to please slow down and be aware of the congestion,” he said.

He added that the road work as part of the emergency response phase of cleanup will last for the next couple of weeks, with crews mitigating traffic impacts as much as possible.