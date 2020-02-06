Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council approved the housing needs analysis at their Jan. 21 meeting.
The city worked with Angelo Planning Group and Johnson Economics to complete the analysis, the purpose of which is to assess current and future housing needs over the next 20 years, Suzanne Dufner, community development director said in a memo to council.
“The HNA was developed through a series of work sessions with the planning commission and council in 2019,” she said.
To gather public input, information was available on the city’s website, and there was an open house in March of 2019.
Mayor Cec Koontz clarified that the plan is for guidance.
“No direct financial implications have been identified by staff as a result of adopting the attached ordinance,” Dufner said. “The financial implications of specific housing strategies will be assessed at the time of implementation.”
Councilor Jon Carey asked about the data in the report that was attributed to the American Community Survey.
“That’s the Census (Bureau),” Koontz said. “The Census Bureau actually conducts assessments of population, demographics and all that on an on-going basis. They print it out and they publish it as the American Community Survey.”
It’s a smaller sampling than the Constitutionally mandated 10-year census, and it gives more frequent numbers on housing and population, Dufner said.
“There is currently sufficient buildable capacity within the Monmouth (Urban Growth Boundary) to accommodate total projected need,” according to the report. “However, there may be a discrepancy between the needed housing types and the zoning of the available lands. These findings will help guide further discussion of potential housing policies and measures to increase efficient land use and address deficits.”
According to the report, Monmouth has a surplus of single-family, medium-density land, but a slight deficit in the higher density, multi-density land.
The report states there is a forecast for roughly 1,200 units over the 20 years based on the Portland State University population research forecast growth rate.
See this story online for a link to the full Housing Needs Analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.