MONMOUTH — Plans for a new Monmouth city hall are still in the works, but one thing is for sure — the new building won’t be inspired by “The Jetsons.”
Troy Ainsworth, of FFA Architectural + Interiors, said people want the new structure to be accessible, open, inviting, and attractive, with room for art and compatible with other downtown structures.
People don’t want it to be too “expensive or fancy,” futuristic or industrial, he said.
That’s based on the information the team from FFA gathered from community members at a Jan. 29 town hall.
On Feb. 26, they presented their findings and a couple of designs at the second of three community meetings to plan for Monmouth’s new city hall.
“We don’t live here, and we wanted to find out how you saw yourselves and that will help us interpret what’s special about your community, with architectural ideas,” Ainsworth said. “Ultimately what we’re trying to do ... is to create a vision for the project and a construction budget that is more fully informed.”
At the January meeting, community members were invited to share their vision for the project.
Respondents said they perceive Monmouth as a diverse and friendly community that is transforming, but moving slowly, and honors history, he said.
“I think we felt like the community thought pretty highly of themselves, which is good,” Ainsworth said.
About how people see Monmouth in the future, people said welcoming, more friendly, small town charm but with world-class opportunity, encouraging reasonable growth and more diversity, he said.
FFA developed two building options — a block-shaped building and an L-shaped building.
“We said, what if we broke the program apart a bit more and had kind of an office block here and then two-story and a one-story piece here that focuses on council chamber/court space,” Ainsworth said of the L-shaped building. “When we do that, we embrace the open space and are able to save, if you wish, we can save two of the three trees that are there. This building is in very much the same position that the current city hall is in, it’s just that it’s larger, a little bit wider and it works properly. It’s not at the end of its useful life.”
Chad Olsen, interim city manager, said one of the constraints on the existing site is the sequoia.
“The public works department hired an arborist to take a look at the health and basically the spread of the canopy,” Olsen said. “That information was passed long. It’s a healthy tree with a pretty good lifespan ahead of it.”
The full presentation, which includes the initial designs, is posted on Monmouth’s website. A link will be included with the online version of this story.
