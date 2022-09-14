Manit Day

Manit Day 2022 is coming to Monmouth Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Street Park.

Manit Day will showcase various cultural activities such as traditional Marshallese chants, dances, legendary stories of the islands and its warriors, handicraft weaving and displays, cultural foods and fun cultural games for the family and everyone.

