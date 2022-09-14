Manit Day 2022 is coming to Monmouth Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Street Park.
Manit Day will showcase various cultural activities such as traditional Marshallese chants, dances, legendary stories of the islands and its warriors, handicraft weaving and displays, cultural foods and fun cultural games for the family and everyone.
The event will be open to local community vendors to promote their business by selling cultural goods, foods or anything related to art and culture. Manit Day will also include resources from colleges and universities, employment opportunities, COVID-19 vaccines and other health opportunities.
Anyone interested in selling foods or goods or promoting their business or institution should contact the Manit Day Coordinating Committee by Sept. 17. Spaces are limited.
The Manit Day Coordinating Committee will accept donations from anyone and businesses supporting cultural awareness, preservation and community empowerment. If you wish to donate with a check, please make it payable to MANIT.
For more information, call (971) 218-0776, (971) 374-4166 or go to www.manit.org.
