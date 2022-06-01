The Second Annual Monmouth Has Pride Celebration is June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Street Park Amphitheater.
Get your passport at 11:30 a.m. for participating businesses. Collect stickers for your passport. Complete your passport to enter a drawing for gift certificates to participating businesses.
At 12:30 p.m., join the picnic lunch. Bring your own or purchase one from one of the participating businesses.
At 1 p.m. is entertainment, face painting and information tables.
At 1:30 p.m. is the balloon filled Ally Walk along Main Street.
For more information, contact Carol McKiel at mckielc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.