MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE -- What better way to celebrate superlative services than with a super hero-themed banquet.
The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 54th annual community awards banquet on March 8.
Dressing in costume is encouraged. There will be a photo booth.
Tickets are $45 and available until 5 p.m. on March 1. They include one beverage, appetizers, dinner, and dessert.
Finalists
Retail Services: Independence Cinema, Petals & Vines Flowers and Gifts, Les Schwab Tires
Non-Profit/ Organization: The Thoughts & Gifts Project, Mon/Indy Food Project, Polk County Fire District No. 1
Food & Beverage Services: Arena Sports Bar & Grill, Brew Coffee & Taphouse, San Antonio
Personal Services: Curves, Superior Cuts, Haugen’s Galleri Portrait Studio, Ash Creek Animal Clinic
Professional Services: Young Realty, MINET, Indy Commons
Financial Services: Maps Credit Union, Washington Federal, Umpqua Bank
First Citizen: Jan Burk, Mona Hinds
Distinguished Service: Cec Koontz, Darrell Tallan, Scott McClure
Educator of the Year: Elizabeth Armstrong, Marcella Stepp Rodarte
Education Support Staff of the Year: Annie Hensley. Denise Gatherum
Junior Citizen: Antonio Martinez, McKyla Jackson
Get tickets
When: 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6:30 program on March 8.
Where: Western Oregon University, Pacific Room, Werner University Center.
Tickets: $45 at micc-or.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.