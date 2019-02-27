MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE -- What better way to celebrate superlative services than with a super hero-themed banquet.

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 54th annual community awards banquet on March 8.

Dressing in costume is encouraged. There will be a photo booth.

Tickets are $45 and available until 5 p.m. on March 1. They include one beverage, appetizers, dinner, and dessert.

Finalists

Retail Services: Independence Cinema, Petals & Vines Flowers and Gifts, Les Schwab Tires

Non-Profit/ Organization: The Thoughts & Gifts Project, Mon/Indy Food Project, Polk County Fire District No. 1

Food & Beverage Services: Arena Sports Bar & Grill, Brew Coffee & Taphouse, San Antonio

Personal Services: Curves, Superior Cuts, Haugen’s Galleri Portrait Studio, Ash Creek Animal Clinic

Professional Services: Young Realty, MINET, Indy Commons

Financial Services: Maps Credit Union, Washington Federal, Umpqua Bank

First Citizen: Jan Burk, Mona Hinds

Distinguished Service: Cec Koontz, Darrell Tallan, Scott McClure

Educator of the Year: Elizabeth Armstrong, Marcella Stepp Rodarte

Education Support Staff of the Year: Annie Hensley. Denise Gatherum

Junior Citizen: Antonio Martinez, McKyla Jackson

Get tickets

When: 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6:30 program on March 8.

Where: Western Oregon University, Pacific Room, Werner University Center.

Tickets: $45 at micc-or.org.