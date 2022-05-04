On April 22nd, the communities of Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce came together to celebrate local businesses and community members who encompass the strengths and hopes of this Polk County community through leadership, community involvement, and outreach. The 57th Annual Community Awards event titled “Resilient” honored seven individuals for exemplary service to the Monmouth-Independence community. Also honored were several businesses who have shown resilience and worked harder than ever to survive through the pandemic.
“First Citizen Award” recipient was Dawn Hedrick-Roden. A citizen and City Council member of Independence, Dawn was honored for her community leadership and volunteerism during 2021 when the 4th of July Parade needed someone to step up and lead the community of volunteers to make sure the parade happened in an unusual year.
“Distinguished Service Award” was given to Chief Ben Strange of Polk County Fire District 1 for his work and service to the community. Chief Strange is known for his outstanding leadership and love of community.
“Educator of the Year” was given to Nancy Albritton. Nancy is a media assistant at Henry Hill Elementary and dedicated long time employee of Central School District 13J.
“Education Support Staff Award” was given to Alex Singer, Nutrition Director for Central School District 13J. Many commented on Alex and his ability to make sure all the kids in the district were fed during the pandemic and every day.
In the “Retail Services” category, Les Schwab was this year’s recipient. Les Schwab is a staple in the community and trusted by so many to keep their cars road safe for all seasons.
In the Non-profit/Services Category, Polk County Fire District 1 received the award. The community chose them for their hard work and community involvement over the last year.
The “Food and Beverages Services Award” honored San Antonio’s Family Mexican Restaurant in Independence. Knowing you are always greeted by a friendly face and exceptional food were common comments during voting.
Ash Creek Animal Clinic received the “Personal Services Award”. Keeping our pets healthy and cared for during the pandemic was so appreciated by the community.
Salem Health West Valley received the “Professional Services Award”. Knowing you were cared for over the last year was important to our community. Having their services close by gave a comfort during the pandemic and the friendly staff was mentioned over and over.
Oregon State Credit Union was honored with the “Financial Services Award”.
“New Chamber Member of the Year” was awarded to Yang’s Teriyaki, always welcoming and convenient in Monmouth.
A new award, the “Innovator of the Year”, was introduced last year by the Monmouth-Independence Chamber to recognize a business who introduced new business methods, ideas, or products. This award was given to Hearts Compass in Independence. Hearts Compass has brought a retail and services location to the area that serves mind, body and soul.
The Chamber’s Community Awards Committee honored this year’s awardees with a 30-minute video was created through a collaboration with Make It Known Media, hosted by Sabra Jewell. To view this entertaining video, visit the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s website: micc-or.org, Facebook page or YouTube Channel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.