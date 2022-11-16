MICF Grant

The Monmouth Independence Community Foundation presents a check for grants totaling $49,898 to Central School District teachers.

 Photo contributed

A small crowd of teachers attended the school board meeting on Monday to receive recognition for a $49,898 grant awarded from the Monmouth Independence Community Foundation.

Teachers from the district applied in August for funds to be used this school year. The teachers completed a short application describing their proposed classroom projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.