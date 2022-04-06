The Monmouth and Independence Public Libraries are now fine free. With support from their respective library boards, city managers and city councils, the Monmouth and Independence libraries will no longer assess overdue fines on items returned late.
“By becoming a fine-free library we are removing barriers for our patrons and encouraging lifelong learning, exploration, and a love of reading,” said Krist Obrist, Monmouth Library Director.
More and more, libraries across the country have been going fine free for years. The American Library Association (ALA) passed a resolution in 2019 citing mounting evidence that eliminating fines increases library card sign ups and library use, and the number has increased dramatically.
The ALA resolution also recognized fines as a form of social inequity and urged libraries to actively move toward eliminating them. As libraries throughout the country have gone fine free the response has been a high return of materials and high return of library users.
“I’m excited by the support that we’ve received for removing overdue fines at both libraries and am looking forward to Monmouth and Independence continuing to work together to provide for our shared community,” said Patrick Bodily, Independence Library Director.
Fine free does not mean patrons can keep library items as long as they want. Standard due dates still apply – remember, others may be waiting for an item to be returned. Automatic renewals will still be in effect for items that are not on hold for someone else.
Lost and damaged charges will still be applied. If an item is overdue for 21 days, it will be considered lost and a replacement cost will be charged to your account. Additionally, if an item is damaged or a part is missing from an item when it is returned, you may still be charged for the item.
