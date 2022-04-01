The Monmouth and Independence libraries present their annual Pay it Forward Food Drive April 4-9.
All donated food will go to the Ella Curran Food Bank, located at 854 N. Main St, in Independence.
Donated food must be factory sealed, rust free, non-dented items bearing a future expiration date.
The Monmouth Library, located at 168 Ecols St S, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Independence Library, located at 175 Monmouth St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (503) 838-1932.
