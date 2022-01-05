INDEPENDENCE — Ringing in the new year also marks a milestone anniversary for the municipal broadband Independence co-founded 20 years ago, MINET, which now is clocking two decades as a source of accomplishment — and debt — for the city.
As 2022 rolls in, there’s good and not-so-good news: MINET has achieved stability, showing steady increases, even during most of COVID. But an uptick in inflation, which is expected soon, is likely to have an impact on the company, according to Ryan Pasquarella, who presented MINET’s annual audit last week.
“Over time, really, you can see that revenues have continued to grow,” he told MINET’s board of directors during the December meeting. Pasquarella, of the Salem-based accounting firm Grove, Mueller & Swank, also cautioned that looming inflation is likely to “hit all of us pretty hard.”
And, even in a period of growth, “there’s still quite a bit of debt related to the organization,” he said.
During a presentation that featured many smiling faces on a spread sheet to indicate positive outcomes, Pasquarella noted that he’d placed a frowning expression on one — the one reflecting personnel expense, which has ratcheted up, in part due to continuing expansion.
“You have more customers, you are expanding your services,” he explained.
Nonetheless, it’s best not to have staffing costs continue to occur closely in tandem with growth, he said.
The fiberoptic company, sometimes referred to as “our government-funded internet” by some locals, was built through a partnership between Independence and Monmouth — under an intergovernmental agreement first forged in 2002, as recounted in a news report by the Itemizer-Observer. It was a time when residents were using scratchy telephone-based connections that one user described as sounding like the hiss of a dying snake.
A few years later, MINET went full throttle — and so did sign-ups.
Alan Wright, a design engineer who has a home-based business in the northeastern part of the city, was an early subscriber for MINET’S high-speed internet, cable and phone services.
“It is hard to remember how bad internet service was in Independence and Monmouth back in 2004,” he recalled.
MINET was created to fill a significant community need, he stressed, and it had become obvious that this need “wasn’t going to be met by the private sector anytime soon.”
“In my mind, this is a legitimate function for government,” Wright said.
The effort took vision and courage, he added.
Accounts at the time indicate representatives of both cities attempted to engage existing internet providers, but there simply wasn’t much interest — until MINET’s start-up.
“Before my MINET service was installed, I started getting offers for high-speed internet from private internet providers big and small,” Wright recalled. “I have little doubt that without MINET I would not have received these offers.” However, it took significant financing to build the infrastructure for MINET, and expectations were that the company would generate enough revenue to pay the operating costs and make the loan payments. However, MINET also had to keep pace with the march of new technology, such as the eventual conversion to XGPON, a technological upgrade that the network undertook to increase its performance.
By 2018, Monmouth and Independence were reported to have taken out a combined $27 million in loans on behalf of MINET — and both cities were providing money to help MINET meet those loan obligations.
For example, when the Independence fiscal year ended in 2019, the loan-receivable balance from MINET to the city was $13,649,757, according to the city’s annual financial report.
“The city has estimated the collectability of the loan receivable and has recorded an allowance for doubtful accounts in the amount of $6,024,757,” the report concluded.
This year’s annual audit, which is expected to include a debt summary, is in review; It is anticipated to come before the Independence City Council sometime this month, said Gloria Butsch, the city’s finance director.
The debt to Independence has meant that at least $10 of an average water-utility bill is earmarked for a fund to help meet MINET’s repayment shortfalls — the amount was determined through a rate breakdown conducted a few years ago by the city’s utility consultant, Donovan Enterprises.
David Clyne, the former city manager of Independence, was asked this past week about his view of the seemingly more upbeat company forecast, relative to Independence water rates.
“I hope that rates will either reflect a new reality of no further MINET obligations by either shrinking accordingly or, at minimum, rising more slowly in the future,” he stated. “Frankly, I also hope the two cities will start seeing reimbursements for the loans they made to MINET for many years.”
On a crisp, clear morning recently, a group of about a half-dozen airpark pilots at the Independence State Airport mulled the question “What’s your opinion of MINET?” as they gathered for coffee near the runway. Their views turned out to be consistent with both Wright’s and Clyne’s.
The consensus: MINET is a good internet service provider, with excellent customer service — especially during outages — but it needs to become self-sustaining.
There is evidence MINET has made substantial strides in that direction. The “penetration rate” — the share of available households that subscribe to the service — continued to rise after Don Patten, the recently retired general manager of MINET, arrived in 2013. Patten once characterized MINET as “a slippery slope,” citing the level of borrowing and the number of staff, according to comments he made in a podcast interview with “Community Broadband Bits” three years ago.
However, by the time Patten departed late last year, the penetration percentage exceeded 85%.
When Laurel Sharmer, a former Monmouth city councilor, was deciding several years ago where to relocate in Oregon, she researched towns across the state — and one of her priorities was to avoid “the hundreds of dollars each month for cable and Internet” that she’d paid in New York.
Publicly funded MINET heightened the appeal of Monmouth, as did the city’s municipal electric company, Monmouth Power and Light.
“I knew I’d found the city I was looking for,” she said.
“Over the years Monmouth Power and Light reserve funds have paid for Monmouth’s share of the debt servicing for MINET,” Sharmer said. “But because electricity in Monmouth is so inexpensive, I don’t think the average resident even notices it.”
Recently, under Patten’s leadership, MINET was able to make a full debt payment during one period, though Independence had to provide $90,000 for its next one, according to city records.
Generally, the gains for the homegrown telecommunications company have been through expansion. Four years ago, the city of Dallas approved the sale of revenue bonds, as well as a franchise agreement with MINET to assist in operating Willamette Valley Fiber, owned by American Fiber Optics LLC.
In an announcement on its website, MINET proclaimed that “Willamette Valley Fiber, created through a public-private partnership, is here and delivers services in every way equivalent to those enjoyed by MINET subscribers.”
At the board meeting last month, the company unveiled plans for IPv6, which will help address the challenge of a diminishing availability of internet addresses. A move to the newer internet protocol is “a fix” for this kind of problem, according to Inside Track, Microsoft’s online magazine.
Asked if a pressing need remains for filling internet-service gaps across Polk County, Craig Pope, chair of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, said previous efforts that he helped helm, which allocated about a million dollars in CARES Act money for more access to broadband, benefited previously underserved areas through Alyrica Networks. Now, with $2 million in new federal funding for the county, the commissioners are poised to do more, Pope noted.
And there is widespread agreement that more, in fact, is needed. State surveys show a wide swath of the population was impacted by patchy or nonexistent connections in the pandemic, ranging from children whose education was a struggle during school-site closures to employees who had to move home and log on daily.
In Independence, the city, along with MINET, was awarded nearly $240,000 from Business Oregon’s Rural Broadband Capacity Program to help with poor internet connectivity during pandemic shutdowns for 163 underserved students — but the money was slated to run out about a year ago, according to a city news release.
Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, who lives on acreage near Falls City, observed that a large area of internet service “went dark” during the severe winter storm there last year.
In its 2020 report, the Oregon Broadband Advisory Council called for all communities to move toward enabling everyone “access to affordable state-of-the-art broadband communication services” and the systems to support them.
Recently, MINET submitted a proposal to Polk County for a potential expansion of internet service in underserved areas in the county, according to PJ Armstrong, the interim general manager of MINET.
Pope had high praise for Armstrong.
“I feel very positive about PJ,” he said.
In the months ahead, Pope expressed the hope that the county and MINET can work together more closely, calling the possibility “a wonderful opportunity.” Wright, the Independence design engineer, is in full agreement.
Wright holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering, and the demands of his work make it necessary for him to work remotely across several states. Thanks to MINET, he can do that, he said.
“Because of my MINET internet service I have worked from home part time since I received my MINET connection and full time since 2013,” Wright said. “My MINET connection has saved me more than 100,000 commuter miles and more than a work years’ worth of my time.”
