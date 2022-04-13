The cities of Monmouth and Independence are providing an opportunity for local non-profits to submit a youth recreation grant for the purpose of providing school recreation programming to K-12 youth residing within the Central School District 13J boundaries.
Download the PDFs online at https://bit.ly/3KnyqHP and submit your finished application by emailing it to youthgrants@ci.independence.or.us.
All applications are due April 15 by 11:59 pm. Grantees will be notified during the first week of May.
