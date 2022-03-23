Independence — According to the United Nations, 2 million people have fled Ukraine with that number set to rise.
Members from the Monmouth-Independence Rotary donated $2,000 to support relief efforts in Ukraine. The club’s donation was matched by the Rotary Club of the Portland Metro for a total of $4,000. Nearly 40 other Rotary Clubs across Oregon and Washington donated to this cause raising over $140,000. According to the Rotary Club of the Portland Metro, the funds will help families who had to evacuate by providing transportation, basic need support, mental and physical health attention, as well as medical supplies.
Monmouth-Independence Rotary President, Barbara Cronin said she is honored to be of service along with her fellow Rotarians.
“Too often, decisions and actions can be delayed by lengthy discussions and meetings. Relief efforts are needed in a more timely manner and I’m proud of the Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club and all of the other clubs in our district for making a quick decision to help. I know that this decision comes from a place of compassion and desire for peace in our world.”
About Rotary
Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.
About Monmouth Independence Rotary
The Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club is affiliated with Rotary International as a member of district 5100, which is a part of the 100-year-old service organization. The local club was founded in 1960. Since that time, they have strived to serve the community through programs; sponsoring foreign exchange students to live in other countries and hosting students from other lands; promoting literacy by distributing hundreds of dictionaries to every fourth-grade student in the school district; constructing a peace pole in a local community garden, cleaning highway 99W, constructing civic improvements, and many other worthwhile projects. For more information on how you can assist our efforts through donations or upcoming fundraisers, please contact us through our club website www.mirotaryclub.org.
