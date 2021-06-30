MONMOUTH — Ever wonder from where all the books in a community library come? Not all are supplied by municipalities.

Often, it’s handy to have a few “friends” fill in the shelves with new reading material.

That’s where a group like the Friends of the Monmouth Library comes in.

With the lifting of restrictions imposed on their group by the coronavirus pandemic, President Kenneth Lehto is looking to ramp up operations for the remainder of the year.

Lehto said he got involved in the Friends of Monmouth Library (FML) about five years ago at the urging of his wife.

“I was asked do you want to be on the board? I can do that,” Lehto thought. “Then they asked, want to be president? Maybe I’d like to see what it’s like for a while. I’ve been president ever since.”

The Friends have between 180 and 200 members, but many have not been active because of COVID gathering restrictions. In addition, the group’s main purpose of donating books to the library was also curtailed for safety precautions during the pandemic.

“The library doesn’t take donations yet,” Lehto said. “Any time they take a donation, it has to sit untouched in this big room for 48 hours. Then the staff puts it back on shelves. It gives time to kill any lingering COVID germs.”

With that precaution being lifted, Lehto said they put a notice in the local community members’ utility bills that the FML is going to accept book donations again. They’ve got about 100 boxes of books in various storage spaces, including about 13 bags in the back of Lehto’s car

With activities ramping back up, Lehto said the Board of Directors is hosting its annual general membership meeting Wednesday (June 30) in his backyard. They plan to discuss the upcoming budget, work out a plan to get the library to take donations again and nominate a slate of new officers.

“Out of four officers, we know three will do it again.” Lehto said, adding he and his wife are two.

Because of COVID restrictions last year, FML was unable to fundraise. Their fundraising principally comes from a holiday book sale that takes place during three days in December, ironically usually in the library’s big room where they currently quarantine their books.

“Not having one last year, hopefully they’ll buy lots more this year,” Lehto said.

Their second big fundraiser is usually their week-long spring book sale. Within the Monmouth library, look to the shelves to the left of door at checkout and you’ll find the books the FML offer for their spring sale.

“There’s all our cherry-picked books for sale and we usually charge up to 50 cents apiece for them. We usually make $100 to $150 a month from that sale,” he said.

Around the holidays, they add another shelf with Christmas and kids’ books and supply a volunteer in case patrons have questions. Lehto figures the books sales garner between $800 and $1,000 a year, which help fund library director’s list of projects.

They’ve also in the past sold book bags featuring famous quotes. One by Hermoine Granger, “When in doubt, go to the library.” The second, a paraphrased hip hop lyric, “I like big books, I cannot lie.”

On top of sales, the FML received a boon about eight years ago when a professor at Western Oregon University passed away and left FML $110,000.

“We had to invest it and only use interest off it to fund library programs. The Monmouth/Independence Community Fund helps all the nonprofits in the region,” Lehto explained.

Last year, the fund earned more than $17,000 in interest. Lehto said the organization took $5,000 out to augment their budget since they didn’t have any fundraisers last year.

“We’ve done pretty well the last three to four years. We’re used to having money come out of our investment fund to help our budget,” he said.

Now, the group has a storage problem.

“My treasurer volunteered the attic over her garage. She has about 85 boxes and bags of books,” Lehto said. “Her husband has been keeping track of it and says it’s beginning to sway, so we won’t be keeping any more there.”

The secretary just cleaned out at garden shed, which would be a good, dry clean place to store some more.

The FML is looking at restarting some evening programs through the summer and fall months. Paul Young, author of “The Shack,” was living in Happy Valley, Oregon and planned to come to the FML author booth last year, but the July Fourth Riverfront Festival was canceled. Lehto said Young indicated if he’s available, he’ll come to anything.

“I hope to work out a time he can come and speak,” Lehto said.

The Friends have hosted other local authors during the July Fourth Riverfront Festival through the years, including:

Mary Crawford, a wheelchair bound romance author whose leading ladies are also wheelchair bound.

Megan Carr, of West Salem, writes books with a forest ranger main character

Henry Hughes, local WOU professor who’s published poetry, fiction and nonfiction books

Sonya Ellie, Monmouth writer of Oregon settlers who came to Polk County.

Looking through Oregonauthors.com, Lehto was able to dig up an extensive list of local authors, broken down by county.

“I was surprised at how many really good and serious authors are right here in our stupid little county,” he said.

Unfortunately, he added, the website doesn’t do that anymore. Since the website was recently redesigned, you have to click on each individual author to discover where they’re located, Lehto explained.

Another list Lehto would love to see grow is the list of local participants in the Friends of Monmouth Library. To join, the library’s website has an application form that can be found online at www.ci.monmouth.or.us/files/documents/document1380072252081716.pdf.