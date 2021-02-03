Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — COVID-19 continues to impact Polk County, but in Monmouth, the disease can’t stop people from going to the library and checking out books — or seeds.

The library provides packages of seeds. And no, people don’t have to return them. They can simply plant them.

Although the seeds are not listed in the library’s catalog, library board member Roxanne Beltz told her fellow city councilors Dec. 19 that local residents can go to the library page on the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us to order up to 10 packs of seeds per week.

The library remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but patrons can arrange to pick up the seeds and other library materials in the parking lot. Librarians will bring items to patrons’ cars as part of the library’s contactless curbside service.

In addition to seeds, Monmouth librarians received a grant from the Chemeketa Cooperative Regional Library Service to offer wi-fi “hot spots” that provide people with mobile internet access.

The grant provides the library with up to 10 of the devices.

Librarians also offer Playaway — pre-loaded audiobooks, learning apps, videos and read-alongs designed to help libraries promote literacy, bridge the digital divide and make technology accessible to everyone.

More information is available by calling the Monmouth Public Library at 503-838-1932.

In other council news, City Manager Marty Wine announced Dec. 19 that the municipal court proceedings would resume — albeit virtually —early next month.

At least 30 court cases are now backlogged, she said, dating back to December.