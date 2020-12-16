Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Tiera Page feels lucky to have the Monmouth Public Library.

A friend of hers, a single mother, in another city lost local library service. Now the woman has to drive long distances just to find reading material for herself and her children.

Page said the Monmouth library, despite limited services during the pandemic, keeps her well-stocked with books.

“I think the Monmouth Public Library has done an excellent job of balancing the risks and responsibilities that come with COVID and their role in the community,” the Monmouth resident said.

“Obviously, they can no longer be the place where people who cannot afford Internet service, and that is unfortunate, but they still have maintained what services they can in this trying time.”

Still, library Director Krist Obrist admits she’s a mite lonely these days.

“We miss our patrons,” Obrist told the Monmouth City Council earlier this month. “We would love to be open, living a pre-pandemic life with patrons coming to the library — or better yet, a post-pandemic world where we’re beyond all this, and we’re on to our new normal. That’s just not where we’re at right now.”

She and her staff spend a lot of their time brainstorming how they can reopen the library and when, Obrist told councilors.

“My priority now is the health and safety of my staff and our patrons and our community and not take steps forward in offering services only to have to walk them back and take them away,” she said.

“It would be much harder to resume library services, such as allowing people back in the building, and have to close again,” she added. “This sentiment is shared with the director of the Independence Public Library.”

Before the library reopens its doors, even with limited services, Obrist said she and her staff must find ways to ensure staff and patron safety and enforce compliance regarding hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing.

Protecting people’s health can be a challenge even under the best of times, she councilors. “Every year, especially during cold and flu season, people come to the library when they’re sick,” she said. “We know they’re sick because they tell us they’re sick.”

Nonetheless, they feel they must come in and check out books for themselves or their children, Obrist said. The pandemic complicates everything, she added.

“We currently quarantine all library materials for a period of time,” she said. “Would we need to quarantine every item a patron handles? And how do we do that?”

Staff is already overworked, she added.

“We’d be adding additional tasks to staff who are already performing additional tasks aside from their regular responsibilities,” Obrist said. “None of them complain. We’re all doing our bit.”

Librarians will need to monitor the number of people in the building and wipe down surfaces before patrons can return, she added. They also have to stagger their schedules and arrange work-at-home options.

In the meantime, patrons can order books from the library and retrieve them through curbside service without coming within infection range of other people.

“It’s a very popular and very positive experience,” Obrist said of curbside service. “Patrons are thrilled to have access to books. The brief little distant hi and goodbye to staff is great for both staff and our patrons. They’re happy to see each other.”

In addition, librarians offer virtual story time and performers, book give-aways and a teen baking series. They also provide patrons with craft kits and are inviting people to submit images of gingerbread houses for virtual display.

“We’re going to be very busy in December, and we’re trying to keep everyone busy,” Obrist told councilors.

Page said it helps that the local library is part of the Chemeketa Cooperative Regional Library Service, which connects libraries in Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.

“I know many people do the online, downloadable variety of books, which I imagine was great,” she said. “I’m old-fashioned. I like being able to carry a book with me everywhere — the park, the beach — without having to worry about power sources. So when I could borrow from multiple libraries, my horizons expanded.”

Obrist encourages patrons to ask questions before assuming the library can’t provide certain services. She recalled making photocopies for one visitor and offering another a chance to sit on a bench outside the library for a few minutes to read the Itemizer-Observer.

“I’ve learned over the past few months to just ask,” she said. “You never know what might be possible as long as you understand that sometimes the answer is simply no. But often times, the answer is yes. We can help you.”