MONMOUTH — Monmouth’s planning commissioners discussed updating the city’s rules for development at their on Dec. 2 meeting.

City officials are seeking ways to reduce barriers to desirable development that may exist in local rules and procedures, said Community and Economic Development Director Suzanne Dufner.

“One way to do this is to comprehensively evaluate and update the city’s zoning code,” she said.

To help in the process, Dufner’s department received a grant in August from the Oregon’s Transportation and Growth Management Program. The program is a partnership between the Department of Land Conservation and Development and the Department of Transportation.

City officials are considering:

Revising rules for many dwellings — and what type — can be built in specific residential neighborhoods.

Drafting new standards for requiring developers to plant trees within a landscape strip.

Requiring neighborhood meetings for certain types of developments.

Simplifying review procedures for projects, including clear and objective standards.

Allowing some small neighborhood commercial uses within multi-family residential zones.

Dufner said planning commissioners will hold further discussions at their next virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 17.

‘I’m very excited the city is undertaking this much needed endeavor to update the city’s zoning code,” she said.

“I believe the update is critical to ensuring the type of growth and development the city wants to see,” she added. “There has not been a comprehensive update of the city’s zoning code since it was originally adopted in 1983.”