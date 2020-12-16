Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Robert Lee Morgan, 47, of Monmouth stands accused of bilking his father out of more than $80,000.

Morgan allegedly convinced his father that he was processing a $4 million lawsuit against the military on the elderly Redmond resident’s behalf and regularly demanded payments of around $500 to cover “filing fees.”

According to a search warrant request filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court, the money actually bankrolled Morgan’s fentanyl addiction. In total, victims Darrell Morgan and his girlfriend Rosemary Kirwan allegedly lost $80,000 to the scheme — each giving the accused $40,000. The elder Morgan suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

An adult protective services caseworker told Redmond police about the ongoing fraud case in September last year. Robert Morgan allegedly pretended to be working to obtain unpaid veterans benefits for his father.

However, investigators noticed that documents supposedly coming from the Army included a return number from a shipping agency in Monmouth. In addition, military officials wouldn’t ask for filing fees and don’t even have a civil court to hear legal complaints.

Morgan was indicted Oct. 22 and remains in the Deschutes County Jail. A plea hearing is scheduled, Thursday, Dec. 17.