Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — On April 30, the Monmouth Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Jackson Street East. According to a MPD press release, an adult male victim was contacted at the scene and transported to the Salem Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the MPD determined that the suspect and victim were known to one another and had an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect, Jason Robertson, used an edged weapon to assault the victim. Robertson was contacted at the scene and taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail on the above listed charges.

The victim was treated at Salem Hospital and released.

Monmouth Police Officers are continuing the investigation at this time.

Monmouth police were assisted by the Independence Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire District #1 during this investigation.