Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — A Monmouth man was killed on July 28 in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Corvallis and Parker roads near Independence. Polk County Deputies and emergency personnel responded to that crash at 10:52 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1980 International 9400 semi, operated by Rollin Knight, 85, of Sweet Home, was northbound on Corvallis Road when he attempted to turn westbound onto Parker Road when it collided with a southbound Toyota Tundra operated by Joseph Eby, 50, of Monmouth.

Eby sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Salem Hospital after being transported there by helicopter.

Oregon State Police, Polk County Fire District No.1, Polk County Public Works, Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office assisted PCSO on the crash site and with the investigation.