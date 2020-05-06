Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth is putting its city manager search on hold for a few months.
Chad Olsen, interim city manager, will stay on.
“There will be an addendum to the agreement that prorates compensation to 3/5 of the current agreement,” Olsen said. “This translates into me working on a part-time basis at three days per week.”
The city had scheduled interviews last week with two finalists, Kenna West and Gary Marks, but paused the process last Friday after West withdrew her application.
The City Council held an executive session on April 28 to discuss how to move forward with the city manager recruitment process under the current circumstances, according to a news release from the city.
The Council decided to pause the process until communities are in a more stable environment that will allow for a more robust recruitment process, the release states.
“In our view, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the recruitment by making potential candidates reluctant to move from their current community under these circumstances,” said Mayor Cec Koontz. “As with many of Monmouth’s services and programs, we will pause until communities begin to reopen. I hope this begins within the next few months. We thank community members for their feedback and participation in the city manager recruitment process to date. The Council understands this is a very important decision for the City’s future.”
