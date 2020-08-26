Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz took some time at the Aug. 18 Council meeting to address comments made at the previous meeting and some of the resulting incidents.

“I have also just wanted to follow up a little bit again on comments that were made at the last city council meeting,” Koontz said. “At the end of the meeting, during councilor comments, I took the opportunity to give a personal response to comments that were presented to us.”

She said most people watching the meeting may have missed what she said because they didn’t watch until the end.

“I have a comment I’d like to say again and that is that this council supports the Monmouth Police Department,” Koontz said. “We are not abolishing the department. We are not … we are not talking about reallocating funding to other services, that has been referred to defunding the department. We’ve completed our budget work for the year.”

She said because of comments made at the last council meeting that suggested the contrary, “some difficult things have happened in our community the last couple of weeks and I want to say that we don’t condone the unfortunate ways people have of disagreeing with each other these days —vandalism, threats or intimidation of any kind. That’s not going to help us solve the kinds of differences that are coming out.”

Koontz said they support people reaching out and talking with each other.

They question, “Assumptions, implications and the inferences that are being passed back and forth in public and private forums,” she said. “These things, when repeated, are taken as truth and with all the media options in the world today, they cannot be put back in a bottle, no matter how wrong those are.”

Koontz said these conversations are difficult, unpleasant and messy, but are valuable when people hold them with each other.

“People trying to understand each other is what will get us through difficult times,” Koontz said. “I’m making myself available for as many of these conversations as I can. And I’m sure other representatives are as well.”

Bodie Bemrose spoke at the Aug. 4 meeting on behalf of a group called Truth & Freedom United.

“The group last time asked us to respond to some specific requests,” Koontz said. “I’ve sort of been working with spokespeople from that group to clarify those, so we don’t have direct response to several of them yet and we will work with council to discuss anything that requires our attention.”

Koontz said she and the councilors work hard for Monmouth residents and to uphold the oaths of office they took.

“Each of us swore to abide by the laws to uphold the constitution of the United States, and the state of Oregon and the laws and ordinances of the city of Monmouth,” she said. “And we do this, I will say again, without pay. Believe me, without a shred of glory, sacrificing our time, as you see, we call in from vacations, we show up with injuries, we are here. In some cases, limiting our personal and professional goals to devote time to represent everyone in our community.”

She said she didn’t say that for sympathy or pity.

“I signed up to do this, but I appreciate people that are really making an effort to try to talk to each other and get through this,” Koontz said.