MONMOUTH — Monmouth will have three councilor positions and the mayor spot on the ballot in the Nov. 3 2020 general election.
The filing period for interested candidates begins today and all filing requirements must be completed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2020.
Open positions are:
Mayor — two-year term, currently held by Cecelia Koontz
Councilor — four-year term, currently held by Laurel Sharmer
Councilor — four-year term, currently held by Darin Silbernagel
Councilor — four-year term, currently held by Byron Shinkle
All positions are non-partisan.
Council positions are elected at large, meaning candidates may reside in any area of the City of Monmouth.
All positions are volunteer/non-paid.
All terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2021. The Oath of Office will be administered at the first meeting of the City Council, on Jan. 5, 2021.
To qualify as a candidate for mayor or city councilor, you must be:
A qualified elector under the laws and Constitution of the state of Oregon, and a registered voter of the city of Monmouth; and,
A resident of the city of Monmouth who has resided continuously in the city during the 12 months immediately preceding the election.
The Monmouth City Recorder, Phyllis Bolman, is the elections officer for the city of Monmouth. She may be contacted at 503-751-0145 or via email at pbolman@ci.monmouth.or.us for additional information.
Candidate information packets will be available June 3, 2020 by emailing the city recorder.
