Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth selected Martha (Marty) Wine as the next city manager.

The Monmouth City Council held a special session on Sept. 11 and approved her hiring and are negotiating the terms of her employment. At press time, a start date had not been confirmed.

Wine, the immediate past president of the Oregon City/County Management Association, has been the city manager for Tigard since 2011.

Prior to that, she was the assistant chief administrative officer for Renton, Wash., for more than five years.

She was a principal associate for Berk & Associates, a public sector consulting firm, from 1998 to 2006.

Earlier in her career, Wine served the city of Bellevue, Wash., as a senior budget analyst, King County, Wash. as a budget analyst, and she was a legislative aide at the Washington State House of Representatives.

Wine has a Master of Public Administration degree from Seattle University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Western Washington University.

Wine interviewed with the city council, staff and community leaders on Aug. 27.

Due to COVID-19 physical distancing directives, in lieu of a traditional community “meet and greet” event, a question and answer event was hosted by Western Oregon University and moderated by Mayor Cecelia Koontz on Aug. 26 with Wine and finalist Steve Dahl.

That interview is available at tinyurl.com/y5frk53t.