For the 18th year, Monmouth Parks and Recreation will be awarding recreation grants to community members interested in hosting activities in the city this year. The purpose of the grants is to encourage and support recreational activities to ensure there are various opportunities available to enhance the diversity of Monmouth residents. Award recipients can receive up to $500 to be used for their projects.
Previous award winners have hosted events such as day camps, fitness programs, fun runs, yoga and a cycling safety education course.
To apply for funding, visit the city page at www.ci.monmouth.or.us. A link can be found on the City Departments page. Applicants will be selected on eligible criteria followed by how well their activity fits within the mission and values of the Parks and Recreation Board.
Applications are due by April 4 at Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road, or by email to smedel@ci.monmouth.or.us to be considered for funding.
