Itemizer-Observer staff report

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Police Department is investigating reports of businesses and residences being egged last week.

People reported residences in the 100 block of Acorn Street and a residence in the 700 block of Martin Way were egged between 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 and the morning of Aug. 5.

The Sippery, in the 100 block of Main Street and Summit Computer & Technologies, in the 1100 block of Main Street also reported being egged during that time.

“There was video associated with two of the incidents which showed the suspect vehicle to be a small dark colored sedan,” said Lt. Isaiah Haines. “All victims had some belief they were targeted for being associated with a group that gathered outside of Volunteer Hall for a Monmouth City Council meeting on Tuesday evening. This belief is fueled by some exchanges on social media.”

Haines said no arrests have been made.

Monmouth PD is still investigating. Anyone with information may call the non-emergency number 503-838-1109.