Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz said holiday shopping in the community may look a bit different this year, but the continuing pandemic won’t steal Christmas.

“We’ve done a great job of really having people step up and provide some wonderful shopping experiences here in downtown Monmouth and in our community,” Koontz said at the Nov. 17 city council meeting.

“We have a lot of resources in our community,” she said as she proclaimed Small Business Saturday for Nov. 28.

The annual event encourages people to spend their holiday dollars with local businesses as much as possible.

“We want to recognize the value and importance of small businesses in our community,” Koontz said.“That will look a little bit different, particularly for our local restaurants. Under the current freeze, conditions are not able to permit in-person dining, It’s especially important that we patronize them and make plans to provide ourselves or maybe family or neighbors with takeout meals during this time.”

Officials at the Monmouth-Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Business Association have published a Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide to make it easier for shoppers to find what they’re looking for this year.

Members of the Making Spirits Bright committee continue to organize their annual Griswold Light Decorating Competition in honor of Clark W. “Sparky” Griswold Jr., the lighting-obsessed protagonist of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

People can vote for their favorite light displays in three categories: Traditional theme, colorful and creative use of décor, and brightest.

In addition, Monmouth’s Arts & Culture Commission sponsors Artists Sunday Nov. 29. The event includes an online registry of more than 1,750 artists offering their work at artistssunday.com.

More information, including maps, ballots, photos and links to other various

holiday celebrations, is available at at www.monmouthbright.com.