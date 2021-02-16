UPDATE: Monmouth Police Detectives have made an arrest in the double homicide which occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Warren Street South.

William Gembala, 50, of Monmouth was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victims have been identified as Joseph Delgado Jr., 58, of Monmouth and Michael Bennett, 64, of Monmouth. The suspect and victims were known to one another. The next of kin has been notified.

Officers initially responded to reports of multiple people yelling in the area, and arrived to find two individuals that had received critical injuries consistent with an edged weapon. These two individuals succumbed to their injuries on scene. A third individual who was also on scene was detained by police based on information gathered during the initial response.

Detectives are still actively investigating this case with the assistance of the Oregon State Police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department and the Independence Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Police Department is investigating the death of two individuals from an incident Feb. 16.

According to a MPD press release, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Monmouth Police Officers responded to a suspicious activity in the 300 block of Warren Street South.

On arrival officers located two individuals with critical injuries. Both people later died on the scene, police said.

A third individual with minor injuries was also on scene and was detained based on initial information.

Monmouth Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Polk County Major Crimes Team and Oregon State Police.

According to Monmouth Police Department, there is no further or ongoing threat to the community at this time.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.