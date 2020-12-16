Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Lt. Isaiah Haines, a veteran of 15 years with the Monmouth Police Department, will be the city’s interim police chief when current Chief Darrell Tallan logs out and retires March 11.

Tallan announced his retirement Oct. 5, effective April 30. However, he will start using his accrued time off in March. City Manager Marty Wine said she hopes Haines will ensure a seamless transition.

“The intent here is to have some continuity in leadership in our police department while we take some time to have an open and competitive search for our next chief,” Wine told councilors at their Dec. 1 meeting. “This will also give us a chance and the time to have an open dialogue with the whole Monmouth community about their desires for the future direction of the department.”

Wine added the next few months will also give people a chance to give Tallan a proper send-off.

“He’s devoted his career of 32 years to building and creating a safe community here,” she said.

Haines worked with youth offenders in Marion and Yamhill counties before coming to Monmouth. He has a bachelor’s degree in social science from Western Oregon University and served as patrol officer and sergeant before becoming second in command at the department three years ago.

He was recognized as Monmouth’s officer of the year in 2007 and 2017.

“Isaiah is a very compassionate and caring person and is known to purchase clothing and other essential items with his own money for those he has encountered during police calls who are less fortunate and in need,” Mayor Cec Koontz said Dec. 1. “He truly leads by example.”

Tallan started at the department as a reserve officer in 1987. A 1982 graduate of Molalla High School, he has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Western Oregon University.

“My family has always been very supportive and understanding of my job over the years,” Tallan said.

“I owe them a lot for their consistent understanding, love and support,” he said. “I especially appreciate the love and support from my wife Irene over the last 30 years. Irene definitely deserves a majority of the credit for my successful career.”

Tallan was appointed Monmouth’s interim chief of police in 2001 after Chief Rick Brungardt retired.

“It has always been a team effort while serving as the chief in Monmouth,” Tallan said. “I have had the pleasure of serving with outstanding officers, supervisors and non-sworn staff at MPD. We all work together to accomplish our mission and serve our community members.”

He leaves the department is in good hands, he added.

“With the department in a good place, I am confident that the timing is right for a smooth transition to new leadership,” Tallan said. “I wish the department and the city nothing but the best.”