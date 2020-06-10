Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Monmouth Police Chief Darrell Tallan asked to be added to the work session agenda for the City Council’s June 16 meeting.
“At that work session, I want to spend some time going over briefly the internal workings of your police department,” Tallan said.
And he said he wants to take time to answer questions.
“What’s happening right now in our nation, and even internationally, is something I believe we all need to listen to,” Tallan told councilors at their June 2 meeting. “I also believe that change needs to occur and each of us — all members of our community — bear the responsibility to make sure that change happens.”
He said he had gotten some questions about current police department practices.
“I want to assure the members of the council and all the members of the community that you have a good police department made up of dedicated and professional women and men who are in this profession for the right reasons,” Tallan said. “Thank you very much for your support. We feel it and its much appreciated at this time.”
Tallan released a statement on May 31 condemning the actions of Minneapolis Police that killed George Floyd on May 25. He read that during the June 2 meeting to make sure it was part of the permanent record of the public meeting, he said.
Mayor Cec Koontz opened the city council meeting saying that “difficult conversations are happening — and they are extremely important — about the way people and particularly people of color are treated in our community, in our state and across our nation. And I hope that we will be able to continue to have these conversations.”
Koontz said she and Tallan met with Independence Mayor John McArdle and Independence Police Chief Bob Mason on June 1.
“Both of our departments have expressed their deep emotions about the situation that has happened with George Floyd and his death that has happened at the hands of a police officer,” Koontz said. “You will be seeing and hearing more to come. Monmouth and Independence will be working together and getting the voices in our community who have felt these things, who know these things, who we need to hear from.”
Koontz said they will be gathering people together soon across the community.
“We will have support from Western Oregon University, and we will be making sure that these kinds of things are not tolerated in our community,” she said.
Councilors also weighed in on the topic.
Councilor Chris Lopez read an excerpt from a letter published on Medium.com from former President Barack Obama.
“In this letter he states that elected officials are those who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at state and local levels,” Lopez said.
Lopez called it “a call to the duty we all have in our elected positions.”
He said he looks forward to “an in-depth discussion of the matters at hand and how we can prevent one bad apple from ruining the bunch and keep those bad apples away from our community.”
Koontz said there are positions on the Monmouth council and the position of mayor that will be up for election this year.
“Anyone interested in taking on this work, we encourage you,” she said.
Councilor Roxanne Beltz said a number of people have asked her about the protests and “how they can find safe routes to make sure they’re not in traffic’s way and that kind of thing, so that got me thinking.”
Protesters stood with signs and chanted at the intersections of Highway 99 and Main Street in Monmouth during weekday traffic starting at 4:30 p.m. last week. Many drivers honked their horns in support, some yelled racial slurs and revved their engines.
“Basically, I felt really inadequate and really tongue-tied as I try to understand all of this,” Beltz said. “And despite feeling like we’ve all come very far, and that we’ve done so much, we’ve just got to figure out as individuals and as a community how we can do this better.”
She said two of her grandchildren are “people of color” and she doesn’t want them to be treated differently because of the color of their skin.
“I will be the first to say I don’t have any answers,” Beltz said. “But I am committed to asking questions, deep introspection and having those hard and uncomfortable conversations that we all have tried to avoid about race and about our community.”
Councilor Byron Shinkle said he is having conversations about the issue with his children and they are learning together.
“As we’ve had several of these high-profile incidents occur — it’s not just Mr. Floyd — several of these instances have occurred over the past few weeks or months, it really has gotten me thinking,” Shinkle said. “What we can’t do as parents is assume our children understand what’s going on, particularly in the context of history.”
He said one of his children asked him why people are “so mad about this.”
Shinkle said doing some research, a lot of listening and seeking to understand “… and understanding that we don’t have what I call ‘immaculate perception’: We can’t see through everybody’s eyes.”
“A lot of times we just feel powerless and helpless to do anything,” Shinkle said. “We feel bad. We feel we want to do something. But everybody can do something and often times that something is – you overhear a comment in a supermarket line, but you’re not prepared to respond to that appropriately. Prepare yourself to have hard conversations with people and do your part, whatever your station is.
If you influence the people under your roof, then influence those people in a positive way. If you influence people through your job, or your city position, or your elected position then do that in a positive way.”
Shinkle said people can’t correct the past, “but we can fix things and hopefully make things better going forward.”
Koontz said she looks forward to having conversations, “learning more about our police operations and the kinds of things they see in our community and hearing from people in our community … about their lived experience and what we can do to make sure those things don’t happen here.”
Questions and comments for the June 16 work session may be sent in advance to DTallan@ci.monmouth.or.us, pbolman@ci.monmouth.or.us and colsen@ci.monmouth.or.us.
