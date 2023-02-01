Itemizer-Observer
Next time when the Monmouth Police Department needs to get its squad cars serviced, they’ll bring them to Dallas for the tune-up.
The Dallas City Council unanimously approved extending the service at their Jan. 17 meeting.
Dallas Public Works Director Gary Marks explained the city currently staffs two full-time mechanics to perform all fleet work and apparatus work on its vehicles. The city also has Fleet Service Intergovernmental Agreements with nine other local governments. Monmouth makes it 10.
Marks explained how the deal with Monmouth came to be.
“Fleet supervisor Tom Dick was recently approached by a member of the Monmouth Police Department asking if Dallas would be willing to begin fleet services for the MPD,” Marks told council members. “We are amenable to take on this 10th IGA. We do want to grow our business and thereby increase our own utility to our fleet services.”
He said the ensuing discussion resulted in proposed intergovernmental agreement. As approved, the first timeframe lasts through June 30 and would be automatically renewed yearly unless either party gives a 30-day notice.
The contract stipulates the initial service will be limited to city of Monmouth police vehicles. However, the agreement provides the basis for Dallas Fleet Services to support all city of Monmouth vehicles and apparatus.
Councilor Larry Briggs, reading over the contract, noted billing was $100 an hour.
“What is our loaded costs of an employee doing the work?” he asked.
Marks explained it was right at that $100 mark.
“We’re on a process of escalating that each year. So, come July 1, we’ll be doing another look at our costs adjusting accordingly,” Marks said, adding when the contract is automatically renewed, Dallas would be able to adjust the hourly rate.
City Manager Brian Latta clarified the $100 rate.
“When we did our evaluation this last year, when we adjusted the rates in the master fee schedule, we evaluated that and made sure our fee was appropriate,” Latta said. “We actually increased it. I think before, this last year, we were charging $75 in all our IGAs and increased that to $100.”
Marks added that the rate had not been adjusted in some time.
“It is our intent to look at that annually and make adjustments as needed,” he said.
Marks further explained in the event a rate is raised, as it was from $75 to $100, each government is sent word to continue or drop out. All nine agreed to continue the agreement at the higher rate.
Councilor Kirsten Collins wondered how well Dallas’s two mechanics could handle a sudden increase in workload.
“Given some sort of emergency or any other situation where we have vehicles or apparatus that need to be serviced and then Monmouth or any of the other 10 come in, how does prioritization work?” Collins asked.
Marks said the city of Dallas always has priority.
“And I think that has very rarely happened that there has been any conflict,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.