The Monmouth Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the city of Monmouth.
Monmouth officers were dispatched to a welfare check call at 4:17 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult female, who has been identified as Theresa Hethorn, 62, deceased inside her home. Due to the suspicious circumstances, Monmouth Police requested assistance from the Polk County Major Crimes team to help investigate.
