Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Officer Derian Handfield, originally of Florida, has joined the Monmouth Police Department.

Handfield is in a field training program where he’s becoming more familiar with Monmouth, said Police Chief Darrell Tallan. He began classes at the Oregon Police Academy Monday with a graduation date set for April 2.

“We are very excited and fortunate to have Derian join the Monmouth Police Department,” Tallan said. “We would like to congratulate Derian on his new position with Monmouth PD and welcome him to the Monmouth community.”

Monmouth’s new officer was born in Miami, Florida, and spent most of his life growing up on the Turks and Caicos islands as well as the Orlando, Florida, area.

He moved to Yakima, Washington, as a teenager where he graduated from Dwight Eisenhower High School in 2016. Handfield attended Spokane Falls Community College for two years on a track scholarship.

After receiving his associate’s degree, he transferred to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande where he continued his education and participated on the track team. He’s scheduled to receive a bachelor’s degree in sociology this fall.

Handfield will work with a new chief at the police department. Tallan announced his retirement in October after 23 years with the department and 32 years in law enforcement all together.