MONMOUTH – The Monmouth Police Department is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on Tuesday night at an ATM in Monmouth.
At approximately 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, Monmouth Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at the MAPS Credit Union located at 163 Knox Street North.
According to police, the male victim reported that while he was using the outdoor ATM a masked man came up behind him and demanded money while pointing a firearm at him. After robbing the victim, the suspect was seen getting into a nearby vehicle.
The victim left the scene and called 911 from another location, police said.
Monmouth Police officers responded, and conducted a search of the surrounding area, but could not identify or find the suspect.
The man is described as possibly a white male wearing a black face mask, black hat, black gloves, all black clothing, and black shoes. The victim believed the suspect was 5’6” or taller and possibly in his late 20’s or early 30’s. The victim believed the suspect was deliberately disguising his voice, police said.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Monmouth Police Department at 503-838-1109.
