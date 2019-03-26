Community members got a tour of the new Monmouth Power & Light building on March 20.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver charged in March 16 fatal crash
- OSP investigating fatal March 16 crash
- Logger suffers serious injury on job site
- Police logs and arrest report: March 22
- DHS data breach in January compromised health information
- FC Direct Connect at risk
- Helping Santa’s helpers
- Police logs and arrest report: March 15
- Joe Edward Cochrane
- The Gate breaks ground on new youth center
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'hysterical' over Veep end
- Will Smith has new bond with son
- Denise Richards will always include Charlie Sheen
- Beyonce serenades Diana Ross
- Reboot of The Craft is coming
- The Red Zone podcast: Mailbag on Badgers' QB competition, Graham Mertz, other position battles and more
- Tom Hopper confirms role in The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel
- Sandra Bullock was offered Matrix lead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.