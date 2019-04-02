MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth has awarded five recreational grants.

YMCA Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. on April 20 at Gentlewoods Park

Event organizer: Monmouth-Independence YMCA

Description: Easter egg hunt for youth, divided by age groups, in Gentle Woods Park. The event will include photos with the Easter Bunny and activities with prizes.

Easter Egg Extravaganza

Noon to 4 p.m. on April 20 at Madrona Park

Event organizer: Monmouth Christian Church

Activity: Easter egg hunt in Madrona Park with inflatable obstacle course, music, barbecue and games.

Community Health and Fitness Fair

Noon to 7 p.m., June 1 at Main Street Park

Event organizer: Amy Rizo, Monmouth resident

Description: All-day event with 20- to 30-minute coached fitness classes for ages 6 to adult.

There will be an all-inclusive guided age-appropriate obstacle course available throughout the day for children ages 1 to 5 with adaptations for children who have various physical abilities, complete with participation prizes.

There will be various booths from health-associated community organizations and businesses throughout the park so participants can learn about resources in the community, network with other Monmouth residents while enjoying free healthy snacks and drinks and have the opportunity to purchase food.

4-H Nature Camps

June 17 and 18 at Gentle Woods Park

Event Organizer: Polk County 4-H OSU Extension, Jillian Layton and Kristi DuBois

Description: The Nature Day Camp will be a two-day summer camp in Gentle Woods Park for school-aged children, K-sixth grade, supported by adult volunteers and older youth counselors and junior teachers.

The camp includes scientific exploration, nature walks and observations, play active theme-related games, plant and enjoy eating vegetables, read nature-based stories, and do nature art or projects, such as bird feeders.

Reindeer Fun Run

Dec. 7 at Main Street Park

Event organizers: Susan Fuller, Making Spirits Bright; Rip Horsey, WOU Athletics; and Randi Lydum, WOU Recreation Description: A 5K fun run to kick off Making Spirits Bright Event on Dec. 7, starting in Main Street Park.

Event proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots and the local food pantry. Race participants are encouraged to dress in costume and the entry fee will include a free T-shirt and post-race refreshments.