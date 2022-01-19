MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth expects to receive $2.35 million for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Marty Wine told the City Council on Jan. 4.
The aid is expected to:
Assist households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.
Provide premium pay to eligible workers, especially lower-income workers, performing emergency duties.
Make up for government revenue losses collected in the most recent full fiscal year before the emergency.
Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
The city received $1.75 million in the fall of 2021, Wine reported, and the remaining $1.75 million is expected by the fall of this year. Local governments are allowed to spend the funds through 2024. Smaller localities, such as Monmouth, receive funds through the state of Oregon. Monmouth received the first allocation through the state Department of Administrative Services in October 2021.
City staff, she said, recommends the following allocation:
Water system infrastructure investments, up to $1 million.
Economic impacts, including business recovery assistance, up to $400,000.
Community and human services response, $250,000 each year, up to $500,000.
Local government revenue loss, $500,000.
Wine noted that no council action is requested but asked the council for guidance.
In other business, Isaiah Haines took the oath of office for the permanent position of police chief. He then announced the promotion of Officer Matt Olafson to one of the lieutenant positions.
Mayor Cecilia Koontz announced that the house at 243 Monmouth Ave S has been recommended for the National Register of Historic Places.
Koontz also said that after conferring with Mayor John McArdle of Independence, she expects repairs to Main Street, which becomes Monmouth Street in Independence, are likely to wait until summer.
The council heard from Niki Marazzani, executive director of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce, that the chamber added 35 members last year. She added that the chamber has started a Polk County Women in Business group and offers dual membership with the Dallas Chamber of Commerce.
The council also approved a routine update of the city’s Fair Housing Resolution and received an auditor’s report that the city is in good financial shape,
Following the regular meeting, the council accepted a report that the net position of the Monmouth Urban Renewal Agency was $10,627 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
