Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Grace Roth admits she does not, at first glance, fit the stereotypical look of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed contestant or other glamorous, international winners of beauty pageants.

The full-time photographer also admits she’s always wanted to do some type of pageant since she was in high school.

“I did theater and dance in high school,” Roth said. “I was always in the back of programs, but never front and center.”

So, Roth thought why not when a friend, a former winner of the Ms. Oregon competition who then went on to compete in the annual International Ms. pageant, suggested she apply.

“She said, ‘You should apply. It’s no big deal. If you get chosen, super,’” Roth recalled.

To her surprise, the judges did choose Roth as their Ms. Oregon last year.

“When I heard I was chosen, I knew a couple other people who had applied and felt they had a better chance than I did, to be honest. It’s nice to feel valued. To be set apart,” Roth said.

“I was very excited. I had started to get into pageants the last couple of years. I enjoy seeing there was a growth in African-American women in pageants. It made it kind of little bit more relatable for me. Which built up my courage, why not? Why can’t I do something like this?”

A Portland transplant, Roth is coming up on three years in Monmouth while her boyfriend attends Western Oregon University. Understandably, up until leaving for New York for the finals last month, Roth’s only experience in big pageants was watching a Sandra Bullock movie from 2000 with her son Avery, 9, and stepdaughter, Aubri, 11.

“We started watching a lot of ‘Miss Congeniality’ to be honest with you,” Roth said, laughing. “And every time my son goes, ‘Is that what you’re going to do, Mom?’ Yeah, but not like that. I’m not Sandra Bullock.”

She added being in a pageant and watching a movie about pageants (Bullock is a cop who goes undercover at a pageant to find a killer) opened her kids to discussing other wider topics they see in movies. It has also given her an opportunity to further bond with her stepdaughter.

“My stepdaughter was raised like her dad, primarily without her mom. Like a tomboy,” Roth said. “Oh, my goodness. So, I’m trying to force girliness into her before it’s too late.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roth had to wait a year before traveling to New York City for the International Ms. finals last month. Roth felt this competition is better than other pageants promoting diversity, welcoming women from all walks of life.

“There’s a lot of women who were in this competition since our age bracket was 26 and above. A lot of other pageants are up to 26. There was one woman upwards toward 40 who did quite well. So, I think that’s really nice to empower women of any age to feel you can do this too,” she explained.

The International Ms. Pageant also give out titles for USA Ms., Teen Ms. and for the first year, added International Mrs. title.

“Who did come away with (International Ms.) title was amazing. There were two African-American women, one had half her head shaved who was a doctor. Another who was PA. The one who won the international title is a firefighter in Maryland. So, they’re amazing women,” Roth said.

Roth also found a steep learning curve if she was to return and do better next year. If you don’t win, the pageant gives contestants the option to return. If not, they open the state back up to find a new representative.

“I saw all the areas I need to improve upon. I think coming back next year will be a better experience. I want to make top 10. It’s a lot of work. I didn’t realize how much you needed to put into building a platform. Getting yourself out there, making a bond with the other ladies, the judges,” Roth explained.

Roth added, in addition to interviews and modeling gowns, resort wear and separate white and red attires, the competition weighted heavily on the contestants’ social platform they were advocating.

“I didn’t necessarily have a clear vision last year for my platform,” Roth admitted. “I felt me, I was my platform. I represent Oregon, so it was me. But I realized they want to see what you do in your community, what your passions are, any outreach, counseling, or speaking, or fundraisers.”

Roth wanted her platform to be something she was passionate about yet was also personal. She chose domestic violence.

“I’m a domestic violence survivor. So, I really felt when I was in that position, I didn’t have a voice. So, now I want to be able to speak for other women. With COVID, there’s been limited resources available to them. I want to give all of them as much as I physically can,” she said.

She been researching how to expand her platform into action. She has partnered with Sable House in Dallas in the past and participated in food drives in Portland. But she wants to expand to other events to put herself and her message into the community. That includes creating items for survivors, such as overnight bags of donated items, pairing with a coffee shop or other businesses for a fundraiser, and expanding counseling.

“Whatever they need, I want to find a way to give back to them,” Roth said.

When not taking wedding and elopement photos for couples and engagements, Roth spends time with her family, be it hiking or playing disc golf outdoors or watching movies together indoors.

And no, she does not wear the Ms. Oregon sash everywhere she goes.

“I only wear the sash when out in my official capacity, not at the grocery store, taking the kids to school or at the dog park. Otherwise, I try to keep it official, about my platform or about the pageant. I want to have my best foot forward,” she added.