City Hall Tour

Visitors talk to Scott Cach, construction project manager, inside the new city hall, due to open in October or November. 

 Photo by Gail Oberst

The unfinished Monmouth City Hall opened its doors to the public July 14, sweetening the sneak peek with free ice cream, served after the tour. The new city building facing Main Street is scheduled to be completed and open for business in October or November, according to Cec Koontz, Monmouth’s mayor.

Koontz and dozens of city council members, city staff and residents skirted construction materials to view the interior of two-story building that will soon house the leaders of Monmouth’s 11,200 population.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.