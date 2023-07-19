The unfinished Monmouth City Hall opened its doors to the public July 14, sweetening the sneak peek with free ice cream, served after the tour. The new city building facing Main Street is scheduled to be completed and open for business in October or November, according to Cec Koontz, Monmouth’s mayor.
Koontz and dozens of city council members, city staff and residents skirted construction materials to view the interior of two-story building that will soon house the leaders of Monmouth’s 11,200 population.
“Where’s your office, Phyllis?” someone asks Phyllis Bolman, the current city recorder who has worked for the city off and on since 1977. “Upstairs,” she pointed at the second floor’s upper landing which overlooks a hallway in front of the new council chambers. When the new building is finished, there will be a ribbon cutting and other celebrations, Koontz said. Among architectural features are the engineered beams – spruce and fir mass timber structures that are both attractive and strong, according to Scott Cach, project manager for Swinerton, one of the building’s contractors. The beams, developed in Oregon, are made from local trees, less expensive and stronger than other structural materials, such as metal, Cach said.
Leaky and moldering, the 93-year-old city hall and the separate volunteer hall and council chambers were leveled last year to make room for the new city hall.
To pay for the building, voters in 2021 approved a $3 million property tax bond, to be paid over the next 30 years. The remainder of the estimated $10 million-plus price tag for the new city hall will be paid proceeds from the Urban Renewal District – taxes and fees charged to businesses downtown – and a special reserve fund, which includes money from past city property sales along with utility payments.
The new building is a long time coming. In 2004, the city tried and narrowly failed to pass a levy that would have created a combination city hall and commercial space. Although that initiative failed, city voters in 2011 approved a bonded levy for a new police station. Since then, the city has expanded the Monmouth Senior Center and built a new home for its electric company – additional space that came in handy last year while its council and staff were without offices and were parsed among the other city buildings.
Back at the construction site, with the new building nearly finished, the mood was hopeful.
Koontz, surrounded by curious residents and employees, pointed to the front entrance on Main Street. The new city hall will bring elected and paid officials back under one roof, but it also includes a public plaza and community meeting spaces. The council chambers will double as a municipal courtroom.
After touring the new city hall in 90-degree heat, the ice cream social was a popular place to gossip: former councilors, volunteers and residents mixed to chat about life before, during and after the construction, the excitement as palpable as strawberries and cream.
“This is just going to be a cool space,” Koontz said of the new city hall. “I hope it will be here for another 100 years.”
For more information about the new city hall, as well as a live view of the construction, visit the city’s web, page, www.ci.monmouth.or.us, and click on the the “City Hall Project” icon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.